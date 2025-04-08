Upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy A36 or A26 and Get a $150 Trade-In Bonus + 50% Off Buds FE or Fit3

Looking for a powerful new phone without the flagship price tag? Samsung just dropped a deal that makes upgrading more affordable than ever. Right now, when you purchase the new Samsung Galaxy A36 or Galaxy A26, you can score a $150 enhanced trade-in offer plus 50% off Galaxy Buds FE or Galaxy Fit3. This offer is only available through March 31, so now’s the time to make your move.

Samsung Galaxy A36 | $400 | Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A26 | $300 | Samsung

The Galaxy A36 stands out as one of Samsung’s most advanced and accessible A Series phones yet. It’s packed with smart, easy-to-use AI-powered features that simplify your everyday tasks, from organizing photos to boosting performance. The camera system is designed to deliver crisp, clear shots whether you’re shooting in bright daylight or low light conditions, giving you flagship-level photos without the flagship price.

One of the biggest highlights? Six years of OS and security updates, offering long-term peace of mind and value. That means the Galaxy A36 is built to last and stay current longer than most devices in its price range. It also integrates seamlessly with the larger Samsung ecosystem, making it easy to connect to your Galaxy Buds, smartwatch, or tablet for a more unified experience.

The Galaxy A26 is another great option for those who want core Samsung features at an even more budget-friendly price, also eligible for the same trade-in and bundle offers.

Ready to change things up significantly? You’ll be able to save tons of money by going ahead and locking these deals in. This offer ends March 31, and with savings like this, it won’t last long. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade to the smarter, easier Galaxy experience.