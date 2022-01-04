Sylvania LED Recessed Ceiling Lights | $17 | Amazon



New year, new you, new lighting. That’s a saying, right? Well, what I’m saying is that Sylvania LED Recessed Ceiling Lights are 32% off at Amazon, which makes now the perfect time to upgrade your place’s appearance. The LED bulbs have, and I am not kidding, a 25,000-hour lifetime, which is just short of 23 years. ( The manufacturer only guarantees a warranty for the first three of those.) For $17, you can have a cleaner, classier, and dare I say greener approach to your space’s lighting. Without any additional equipment, either! Just pop ‘em in and you’re ready to go. Best of all? While you’re focusing on home improvement, you can put off that new workout plan until next month.