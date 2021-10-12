Sony 65" 4KUHD Smart TV (2021 Model) | $1,198 | Buydig



How old is your TV? Is it time for a new one? The Sony XR65X90J 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is a solid $402 off over at Buydig so you can experience the latest in amazing picture quality . The XR picture and color is what gives you a wider range of hue and saturation. It’s how you get vibrant colors and contrast with the blacks looking like the TV is just off in that spot. And with a 4K/120 fps Game Mode, you’ll be able to really get the most out of your PS5 or Xbox Series X (once you’re able to find one somewhere).

