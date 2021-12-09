SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse | $25 | Amazon

Stop using crappy mice. This one here from SteelSeries is a great option that is discounted right now to the very affordable $25. S o what do you get with that $25? A whopping 400 hours of battery life before this thing turns off. In its lifetime, it will last you 60 million clicks. Let’s generously say you can click 10 times in one second. This mouse would last nearly 70 straight days of you feverishly clicking—which is honestly probably much longer than your wrist and finger would last.