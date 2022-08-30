Redragon M913 Impact Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse | $39 | Amazon

Sometimes you need a better mouse if you want to actually win at PC gaming, and if you’re struggling with your KDA, then maybe it’s time you invested in something a bit better. This Redragon M913 Impact Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse is down by 26% today to $39, and it’s an excellent mouse, especially at this price. The Redragon M913 Impact Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse has twelve side buttons you can program, which makes it excellent for MMOs or skill-heavy games, has a 45-hour battery life, a 16000 DPI sensor, and can be used wired or wireless depending on your preferences. It’s the kind of mouse that’ll help you rank up, level up, and become a better gamer , and that’s what life’s all about.