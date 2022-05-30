Logitech M350 Line-Friends Cony Mouse | $25 | Amazon

Let’s not mess about here, this mouse has a cute bunny rabbit on it. The Logitech M350 Line-Friends Cony Mouse is adorable, and we’re not really sure it needs anything else said about it. Just in case you need more than just cuteness though, this wireless mouse has a range of up to 10 metres, is compatible with PCs, macOS, and iPad OS, is really quiet, and has soft edges to keep things comfortable. It’s also really cute, which we’ve mentioned, but also feel bears repeating.