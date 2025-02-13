About
Unwind and Relax with This BOGO Deal on Sunday Scaries Delta-9 THC Gummies

De-stress and practice self-care with these potent gummies that'll have you chilled and mellow in no time.

By
Brittany Vincent
Image for article titled Unwind and Relax with This BOGO Deal on Sunday Scaries Delta-9 THC Gummies
Graphic: Brittany Vincent

Are you looking for a natural way to decompress after a long day? Or maybe you need to find a way to manage your anxiety after the tumultuous election we just had? Look no further than Sunday Scaries’ Couch Potatoes, the full-spectrum Delta-9 THC gummies that provide a mild, consistent high without the paranoia. You can save big on them right now if you’re interested in giving them a try. For a limited time, Sunday Scaries is offering a BOGO deal on their 2-pack of Couch Potatoes. That means you can get two bottles of these effective THC gummies for just $49, all shipped right to your door.

BOGO 2-Pack Couch Potatoes Gummies | $49 | Sunday Scaries

Each gummy contains a dose of 5mg Delta-9 THC, the most abundant form of THC responsible for the euphoric effect, along with 25mg of stress-relieving CBD and 25mg of the relaxation amino acid L-Theanine. This “696B” blend creates the perfect balance for maximum relaxation and good vibes. The gummies are dispensary-grade and lab verified for purity, so you can trust their quality. Available in four delicious flavors – Mango, Pineapple, Orange, and Blue Raspberry – they’re also pretty tasty. If you need to unwind, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg for quality. Just head over to Sunday Scaries and grab a couple of bottles for less than $50. You’ll be glad that you did.

