Magic: The Gathering New Capenna Commander Decks | $139 | Amazon



Magic: The Gathering is one of the most popular card games in existence, and a huge part of that success is because of the brilliance of Commander, a special multiplayer format that fans adore. These Magic: The Gathering New Capenna Commander Decks are 23% off at the moment at $139, and feature one of each of the five Commander decks from the gangster-themed New Capenna set. That means you get a selection of three-color decks to play around with, and this makes for an excellent gift for new players or new playgroups, as well as being a good chance to bolster your collection if you’ve been playing for a while. It’s a very fun set as well, and being able to grab all of these decks at the same time while on sale is ideal.