Uniqlo’s Down Jackets Are a Winter Essential

Women’s Ultra Light Down Long Coat | $130 | Uniqlo
Men’s Ultra Light Down Coat | $100 | Uniqlo
Living in New York, a very cold city where you have to walk everywhere, a big puffy coat is essential. Even if you, reader, are not a tried-and-true New Yorker—perhaps from an even colder city, or a place where people drive and have to shovel snow off cars—you’re going to want to stay warm all winter long. It is clear why Uniqlo’s down coats are kind of a big deal: they’re lightweight to the touch, but hella insulated inside. They come in all sizes and shapes—vests and short puffers for instance—but the longer coats are obviously the warmest. The men’s ultra-light down is on sale right now for $100, and the women’s size equivalent is $130. These coats are water-repellent too—to keep that chill from getting inside. Wherever you live, keep the elements at bay and cozy up to these puffy coats.