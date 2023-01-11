Uniqlo’s Down Jackets Are a Winter Essential

Women’s Ultra Light Down Long Coat | $130 | Uniqlo

Men’s Ultra Light Down Coat | $100 | Uniqlo

Living in New York, a very cold city where you have to walk everywhere, a big puffy coat is essential. Even if you, reader, are not a tried-and-true New Yorker— perhaps from an even colder city, or a place where people drive and have to shovel snow off cars— you’re going to want to stay warm all winter long. It is clear why Uniqlo’s down coats are kind of a big deal: they’re lightweight to the touch, but hella insulated inside. They come in all sizes and shapes—vests and short puffers for instance— but the longer coats are obviously the warmest. The men’s ultra-light down is on sale right now for $100, and the women’s size equivalent is $130. These coats are water- repellent too—to keep that chill from getting inside. Wherever you live, keep the elements at bay and cozy up to these puffy coats.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Women’s Coat for $130 at Uniqlo