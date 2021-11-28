50% off Pixar Collection | Ulta



Ulta’s is back with another adorable collab, this time with Pixar. Three of the studio’s most iconic films are represented: Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and Monsters Inc. Grab any of the twenty-six pieces in this collection is 50% for the holidays. These would make fantastic stocking stuffers!

Some standouts in the collaboration are the pallets. The color story resonating with me the most is the We Scare Because We Care Eye Shadow Palette. There are a ton of gorgeous neutral matte shades perfectly complimented by shimmer hues of purple, pink, and silver. There are twelve colors all together to crater your scary look. Plus, the names are so sweet, like Little Monster, Kid-Tastrophe, and of course Kitty!

The Finding Nemo Pro Brush Set is beautifully designed with hints of coral from the beloved little clownfish. There are six brushes, each crafted with tiny bubbles on the handle to give you an aquatic feel.

If you are in the market for a good lotion, they’ve got you covered too with sets for each film. I’m feeling the Toy Story Body Duo that comes in a lemon meringue scent. There is a travel-friendly body wash and body lotion great for a purse or backpack. Plus, they represent our favorite aliens from Pizza Planet.