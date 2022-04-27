Beauty Boxes: Be Beautiful | $18 | Ulta



Every time Ulta puts out one of these exclusive Beauty Boxes, it becomes a best seller. Each version is not only adorable but filled with really quality makeup. The boxes are a great value even before the discounts, and each box is designed so that’ll you’ll want to keep it in your collection long after the beauty goods are gone. They have the “Be Beautiful” boxes this time around, and they just went on sale for 40% off.

There are two versions, depending on your color tastes. Choose from either the cotton candy pink or the tie-dye lavender. These sweet boxes double as a re-usable storage container or a retro-looking train case. Ulta has packed with 27 pieces of makeup valued at $45. All the goods are cruelty-free and made from the highest quality of safe ingredients. In these boxes, you will get a twelve-pan eye shadow palette, face palette, brow trio, lip glosses, liquid blush, eye shadow primer, brow gel, dual-ended eyeliner, and blush , eye shadow brush, and crease brush.