Hey, kid, wanna see a really good sale on towels? The Tommy Hilfiger Mix & Match Bath Towel Collection is 50% off at Macy’s, which brings the price down of each one to just $9. They’re crafted from soft, absorbent cotton, and available in 11 different colors- slash- patterns that all coordinate in that casually-matched but not matchy-matchy way. And let me repeat that these normal adult-sized towels are just $9 each. There’s not even a promo code! What a wonderful world.