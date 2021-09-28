Razer Viper Pro Mouse | $100 | Amazon

Razer Basilisk Pro Mouse | $100 | Amazon

Nice mouse you have there. What’s that ... a $10 mouse from Staples? Hey, hey just kidding. No need to get defensive. I’m just playing around here. I mean, I’m not one to talk, because I legitimately do have one of the cheapest mice in the world. I jest because I don’t want you to become like me. I play games with a garbage mouse and everyone makes fun of me. Learn from my tragic life by upgrading your setup. Amazon has two of Razer’s best gaming mice on sale today if you’re looking for a change. You’ve got the ultralight, ultra fast Razer Viper Pro down to $100 for starters. Or for the same price , you can grab a Razer Basilisk Pro. The latter gets you 11 programmable buttons, 100 hours of battery life, and more. My dinky little mouse is weeping at the sight of these titans.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 03/24/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/28/2021.