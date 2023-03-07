It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Two Days Only: Take Up to 60% Off Macy’s Two-day Home Sale

Take up to 60% off Macy's very generous definition of home goods.

By
Erin O'Brien
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Take up to 60% off home goods for two days only.
Take up to 60% off home goods for two days only.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Home. It’s where we live. It’s where we sleep. Eat. Look at our phones. Home. A place that can be optimized and decorated to bring us serenity. Macy’s home sale is a two-day event that will deliver deals suitable for many rooms in your house.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Two-Day Home Sale | Up to 60% Off | Macy’s

Macy’s very generous definition of home goods includes this Ninja air fryer, Samsonite luggage, and some classic items like this couch and table set. Whatever you’re shopping for—I’m sure they have some deals for you.

Monroe II Upholstered Queen Bed | $454 | 30% Off

Image for article titled Two Days Only: Take Up to 60% Off Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

It seems the tufted bed is not going anywhere—so grab this delightful 30% off one during the sale. Its high headboard gives a nice texture to an otherwise plain wall.

Samsonite Spin Tech 5 20" Carry-on Spinner | $128 | 60% Off

Image for article titled Two Days Only: Take Up to 60% Off Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Top Image
Tout Image
85% off
USB Power Bank

USB Power Bank

Solar charger
Come with built-in micro USB cable, USB-C cable, iPhone lightning cable, and USB-A cable (used for charging the power bank itself). This is great for a group of mixed phone users needing to charge their iPhone and Android simultaneously.

Advertisement

Just in time for spring break, Macy’s signature Samsonite luggage is a whopping 60% off. This hardside suitcase is 100% polycarbonate construction—lightweight, but can take a trip in the overhead bins.

Daylla 79" Fabric Sofa | $490 | 51% Off

Image for article titled Two Days Only: Take Up to 60% Off Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

If you’re looking to—how they say—”kick it,” this denim-blue sofa is just over the 50% off mark. It’s angular in a retro-classic way, with those cool finished-wood legs.


680 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton Duvet Cover - Full/Queen | $171 | 15% Off

Image for article titled Two Days Only: Take Up to 60% Off Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

This ultra-luxe, hotel-grade duvet cover is a delightful deal—and we’ve found some pillows to go with it too. More on that later. This crisp, OEKO-TEX certified set is made of American-grown Supima cotton. Deluxe!

Luxe Down-Alternative Medium-Density Pillow | $70 | 50% Off

Image for article titled Two Days Only: Take Up to 60% Off Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

So about these pillows: this medium down-alternative pillow is great for people who switch positions throughout the night. Like its duvet companion, OEKO-TEX certified and crisp as a cucumber.

Ninja Foodi Air Fryer | $180 | 10% Off

Image for article titled Two Days Only: Take Up to 60% Off Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

So yes, air fryers get their day in the sun during this home sale. 10% off doesn’t seem like much, but this Ninja isn’t available on Amazon right now—it sells out quickly.

G/O Media may get a commissionBuy for $180 at Best Buy

3 Piece Table Set | $295 | 20% Off

Image for article titled Two Days Only: Take Up to 60% Off Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

Finally, the thing to tie your place together: three matching tables. This set of three includes a coffee table, and some end tables to unify the color scheme. They call this color: taupe.

HomeHome Goods