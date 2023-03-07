Two Days Only: Take Up to 60% Off Macy’s Two-day Home Sale

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Home. It’s where we live. It’s where we sleep. Eat. Look at our phones. Home. A place that can be optimized and decorated to bring us serenity. Macy’s home sale is a two-day event that will deliver deals suitable for many rooms in your house.

Two-Day Home Sale | Up to 60% Off | Macy’s

Macy’s very generous definition of home goods includes this Ninja air fryer, Samsonite luggage, and some classic items like this couch and table set. Whatever you’re shopping for—I’m sure they have some deals for you.

It seems the tufted bed is not going anywhere—so grab this delightful 30% off one during the sale. Its high headboard gives a nice texture to an otherwise plain wall.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $454 at Macy’s

Just in time for spring break, Macy’s signature Samsonite luggage is a whopping 60% off. This hardside suitcase is 100% polycarbonate construction—lightweight, but can take a trip in the overhead bins.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $128 at Macy’s

If you’re looking to—how they say—”kick it,” this denim-blue sofa is just over the 50% off mark. It’s angular in a retro-classic way, with those cool finished-wood legs.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $490 at Macy’s

This ultra-luxe, hotel-grade duvet cover is a delightful deal—and we’ve found some pillows to go with it too. More on that later. This crisp, OEKO-TEX certified set is made of American-grown Supima cotton. Deluxe!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $171 at Macy’s

So about these pillows: this medium down-alternative pillow is great for people who switch positions throughout the night. Like its duvet companion, OEKO-TEX certified and crisp as a cucumber.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $70 at Macy’s

So yes, air fryers get their day in the sun during this home sale. 10% off doesn’t seem like much, but this Ninja isn’t available on Amazon right now—it sells out quickly.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $180 at Macy’s

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $180 at Best Buy



Finally, the thing to tie your place together: three matching tables. This set of three includes a coffee table, and some end tables to unify the color scheme. They call this color: taupe.