Turn Your Living Room into an Interactive Game Zone With 20% Off The NEX Playground

If you’re tired of watching kids (or adults!) glued to screens, the NEX Playground Active Play System is here to change how your family plays indoors. This isn’t just another video game console — it’s a motion‑tracking, body‑movement experience that transforms your living room into an interactive playground. Plug it into your TV, and the action begins — no remotes, no wearables, just you and your movements in front of the screen.

Out of the box, the system comes with five free games (think Fruit Ninja, Whac‑a‑Mole, Go Keeper, Starri, and Party Fowl) to get you started immediately. But here’s what makes it truly special: with a Play Pass (sold separately in 3‑month or 12‑month options), you unlock a full catalog of motion games — new titles drop monthly, and you’ll see favorites like Peppa Pig, Barbie, Kung Fu Panda, Miraculous Ladybug, and more.

The magic happens via AI and a wide-angle camera that senses your real body movements. Players don’t need clunky controllers or sensors — just your limbs, your energy, and your competitiveness. The system supports up to 4 players at once, making it perfect for family game nights, active parties, or even casual fitness sessions. Setup is fast and simple: one HDMI connection to your TV or projector, and you’re ready to go.

If you’re looking to get your family moving — without abandoning entertainment — the NEX Playground is a brilliant bridge between fun and fitness. It encourages physical activity, sparks play, and brings people together in a way that screens usually tear apart. Give your living room a new role as an indoor activity zone — click through, get yours, and let the games begin!