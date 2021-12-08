Govee RGBIC 16' Strip Lights | $24 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Govee RGBIC 33' Strip Lights | $43 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Govee RGBIC 66' Strip Lights | $65 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Smart LED strip lights are always just a little too expensive to me, so it’s always nice to see price drops like this $14 off deal (after clipping the coupon) on Govee LED strip lights. They’re RGBIC, too, which means a single strip can display multiple colors, making this an even sweeter deal. They’re compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa (sorry HomeKit people), so once you’re set up you can run routines and set colors with your voice, or just automate them and never have to think about it. This is currently the lowest price the 16ft version has been, but all three are on sale, albeit not quite as much as this one. Still, if you need a 33ft or 66ft version, you can pick them up for less, also.

I say buy all of their stock and try to make your home look like all the set pieces from Batman Forever.