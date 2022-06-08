Monstera Leaf Jungle Green Throw Pillow | $35 | Amazon



It’s no secret I’m a huge Animal Crossing fan, so when this pillow from Green Philosophy Co. turned up, you know what I was thinking: Does this not look like the leaves that appear all over the island?! Well, even if you aren’t an island dweller, these pillows are still very cute and provide just the right pop of color no matter what room you place them in. These would make an excellent present for a Plant Daddy or Earth Momma with lots of additional design options . They are pretty sizable as well; this one is about seventeen inches and actually makes a decent back pillow in my accent chair.

So whether you love succulents, cactus, or gardening, this is an adorable and unique item for you or a plant-tastic pal.