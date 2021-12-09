Shark AI Robot Vacuum | $300 | Amazon

We love a good robot vacuum, don’t we folks? Especially one that is $130 off and is a Shark. Shark vacuums are of real solid quality, but what you can also do with a robot one is tape a little shark fin to the top of it. Maybe even s ync up the timer for when it starts up each day with an Alexa routine that just plays the Jaws score by John Williams. It’s perfect for cleaning up pet hair. It also might terrify your pet so much that its hair falls out like some sort of Tom & Jerry bit. Clean your house while also living in fear. That’s the dream, I think.