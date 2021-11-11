Roku Ultra | $69 | Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+ | $29 | Amazon

Roku Premiere | $20 | Amazon

You probably already have a streaming box of some sort, but maybe not, or maybe it’s feeling a bit long in the tooth. Roku devices still don’t support HBO Max, which is a huge bummer, but if that’s not a priority for you, they offer plenty of streaming options without costing too much. Plus, there are some pretty great deals right now.

The Roku Ultra, typically $100, is down to $69 right now at Amazon . For your money, you’ll get 4K streaming, voice control, Bluetooth streaming, and support for nearly every streaming service you could hope for (aside from HBO Max). If you want something more barebones and don’t want to spend too much, Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is down to $29 right now at Amazon , but doesn’t support ethernet connections and lacks Dolby Vision.

You could also get the even more basic Premiere for $10 cheaper than the Streaming Stick+. Note that it lacks voice control and extended wifi range. If you do need HBO Max, there’s always the Chromecast.

This story was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 11/20/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 11/11/2021.