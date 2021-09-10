Sous Vide Cooker Immersion Circulator | $77 | Amazon



Have you ever done any “sous vide” cooking, or are you interested in trying it? You can give it a whirl with this Sous Vide Cooker Immersion Circulator, just $77 at Amazon. Make droves of delicious and healthy food with this all-in-one set that you don’t even have to stick by to monitor. And if you didn’t know, the term refers to using vacuum-sealing bags to cook food in what essentially amounts to “baths” of controlled temperatures.

It’s a really interesting and unique way to prepare meals that you might not have considered previously, but well worth the trouble to test out. The real kicker here though is that you don’t really have to do anything, as the circulator can handle all that for you. Let it go to work as you put your food in the vacuum bag, put it into a prescribed amount of water, set the temperature and timer, and hang out until the timer goes off. It’s like waiting for water to boil, except you’re getting a lot more done while sitting and waiting. And food is actually cooking the whole time, of course.

So what comes with this particular set? You get the Sous Vide Immersion Circulator, Hand Vacuum Pump, 15 Sous Vide cooking bags, green clips for cooking, white sealing clips, and a recipe book. It’s everything you need to get started and more, just in case you aren’t quite sure what to do first. Cook something new with this set, and come back and let us know how it’s working out for you.