Lemonilo Healthy Instant Ramen - Pack of 6 | $14 | Amazon

Instant ramen has a reputation for being unhealthy. But Lemonilo flips that script by making instant ramen free of preservatives and artificial flavoring—but still tastes great. The chicken chow mein noodles themselves are oven-baked and made of wheat, cassava flour, spinach, and leek—so they have a boost of veggies from within. And the chicken curry flavor has all-natural turmeric for their bright hue. Amp ‘em up with your own ingredients like the food influencers on TikTok , or enjoy them as a quick meal. Either way, you’ll enjoy the all-natural flavors in a hearty bowl of ramen soup. Instant doesn’t have to mean unhealthy.