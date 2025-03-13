Triple Your Productivity With a Tri-Screen Display for Nearly 50% off

Screen space is sacred. I’m writing this write now at my desk where I have two 27" monitors—one horizontal and one vertical—along with a third 32" curved display. I have surrounded myself with screens so I can have all my applications opened and visible when I need them. It makes it hard to take my laptop out to a coffee shop or somewhere nice for a change of scenery. Going back down to its single 15" screen feels like I’m working while wearing snorkeling googles, severely limiting my field of view. However, a portable monitor can provide some of that lost screen space back, and this tri-screen display triples what you’re working with.

Trio 2.0 Tri-Screen Display for 13" - 14" Laptops | $380 | StackSocial | Promo Code DISPLAY50

Trio 2.0 Tri-Screen Display for 15" - 17" Laptops | $400 | StackSocial | Promo Code DISPLAY50

The two built-in sliding displays provide crisp 1080p Full HD and can either be attached to your laptop or set up freestanding with the built-in kickstand. The screens can be rotated and angled to whatever works best for you to get your work done optimally.

For a limited time, the Trio 2.0 display for 13" to 14" laptops is down 38% while the model for 15" to 17.3" laptops are down 40%. The deal doesn’t end there. Right now, if you enter the promo code DISPLAY50 at checkout, you’ll receive another $50 off your order. That brings the price as low as $380 and the savings to just under 50%.