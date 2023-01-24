Triple Your Productivity on the Go With This Portable Monitor Extender for Your Laptop—$70 off

Triple Portable Monitor | $330 | Amazon

As someone who works from home, I have the flexibility to take my laptop and just work from anywhere. I rarely do though because I feel ways less productive without my multi-monitor setup. This portable monitor changes everything. The dual monitor extender will triple your laptop’s workspace. Each monitor is 12" and the setup is compatible with most laptops that are 13" to 16" in size. Connect via USB-C, or HDMI to make use of these two 1080p screens. they even have built-in speakers to enhance your laptop’s sound output. Right now, you can get the laptop screen extender for $70 off.