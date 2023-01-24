It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Accessories

Triple Your Productivity on the Go With This Portable Monitor Extender for Your Laptop—$70 off

Triple your workspace on your laptop with this screen extender for 18% off.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Triple Portable Monitor | $330 | Amazon
Triple Portable Monitor | $330 | Amazon
Image: Amazon

Triple Portable Monitor | $330 | Amazon

As someone who works from home, I have the flexibility to take my laptop and just work from anywhere. I rarely do though because I feel ways less productive without my multi-monitor setup. This portable monitor changes everything. The dual monitor extender will triple your laptop’s workspace. Each monitor is 12" and the setup is compatible with most laptops that are 13" to 16" in size. Connect via USB-C, or HDMI to make use of these two 1080p screens. they even have built-in speakers to enhance your laptop’s sound output. Right now, you can get the laptop screen extender for $70 off.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
TechAccessories