TribeTokes Is Giving Away Free THC Libido Lift Gummies for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to follow the same script every year. TribeTokes is offering something a little more fun and self-care-focused this year. This women-owned, NYC-based hemp cannabinoid brand is known for its clean ingredients and design-forward products, and for Valentine’s Day, it’s including a free THC Libido Lift Gummy with any purchase. That's something to celebrate.

Right now, TribeTokes is offering a free THC Libido Lift Gummy valued at $45 when you use the code VDAYGUMMY. The offer applies to any purchase. Whether you’re picking up flower, a vape, or other gummies, the Libido Lift gummy is added automatically. The promotion runs through February 28, making it a great alternative option for Valentine’s Day or a post-holiday reset.

The THC Libido Lift Gummies are formulated to support relaxation, mood, and connection using a blend of cannabinoids and botanicals rooted in plant science. Each gummy contains 10mg Delta-9 THC to help ease tension and 20mg CBC, a cannabinoid often associated with mood support. The formula also includes Maca, Muira Puama, Catuaba, and Mucuna, botanicals traditionally used to support energy, confidence, and vitality.

What makes this gummy feel different is how balanced the experience is meant to be. Instead of overpowering effects, the goal is to help quiet stress, heighten awareness, and bring you back into your body. It’s designed to fit into a mindful routine rather than feel like a novelty, which aligns with TribeTokes’ overall approach to cannabis as a wellness category.

Interested in trying one out? Be sure to grab yours before this promotion ends. And don't forget to grab plenty of other Valentine's Day goodies while you're at it.