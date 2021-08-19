Treblab HD77 Bluetooth Speaker | $68 | Amazon



A bunch of my pals with restaurants around town invested in rugged Bluetooth speakers for outdoor dining because they’ll need to withstand anything. While you may not own a restaurant or bar, you might be an adventurous hiker or traveler. This Treblab HD77 Bluetooth Speaker was built for a life on the go.

The HD77 was literally built for an arduous lifestyle. Take this bad boy camping, to the beach, poolside, but honestly, it does just as well inside lounging on the sofa. It is designed for all elements, so it’s certified shock-proof, dust-proof, and waterproof because accidents happen everywhere. For a Bluetooth speaker, this has a pretty comprehensive 360° surround sound. Clear tones, and solid bass. Distortion is minimal, even at the highest volume. An excellent feature is this speaker has a 7000mAh powerbank built-in. You’ll get up to 35 hours of listening enjoyment off of one charge, it’s easy to pair with whatever device is your main, and you can even take calls through it.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.