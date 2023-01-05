It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Treat Yourself To This Adjustable Curl Bar And Get Those New Year Gains Going

The Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar is an excellent addition to any home gym setup.

Jason Coles
Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar | $450 | Amazon
Image: Jason Coles

Working out at home is a joy for many, but it’s never quite the same as hitting the gym. You can help bridge that gap with the right equipment though, but you need to think a lot more about space than you do when just paying for a gym membership. Well, this Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar is $450, and it combines several curl bars into one, making it a great way to save space. The Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar has seven different weight settings in 10lb increments between 20 and 80 lbs, is easy to use and switch between, comes with a standard barbell and a proper curl bar, and is designed to specifically save space. All of this makes it an excellent way to get some extra gains, without giving up your living room. 

LifestyleSports & Fitness