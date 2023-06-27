It's all consuming.
Treat Yourself To Some Apple AirPods While They're 23% Off

These earbuds are some of the best around, and at a great price today too.

By
Jason Coles
These things will make your music sound so good.
Image: Jason Coles

These Apple AirPods aren’t just some of the best earbuds on the market, oh no, they’re also currently on sale with 23% off, making them only $99 at the moment. These earbuds have a lightning charging case, up to 24 hours of battery life, are really easy to set up, can be used to chat to Siri, and they sound incredible too.

Apple AirPods | $99 | 23% off

The Apple AirPods also manage to have an impressively low latency thanks to the H1 chip and they’re so easy to use with other Apple devices that choosing other earbuds over them rarely makes sense. Whether it’s a gift for you from you, or just for someone in your life, these are an excellent purchase.

