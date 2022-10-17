HP 1080P Monitor | $80 | Amazon

Looking to expand your workspace? I know I personally am so reliant on having two monitors at this point. When I try to take my laptop to a coffee shop to work, I feel like part of my body has been cut off. “What do you mean I can’t be looking at both of these documents at the same time?” It’s just so much faster and easier when you have a secondary display at your disposal. And you don’t even need to spend a ton to get that efficiency. This 1080p HP monitor is down to just $80.