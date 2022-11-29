TVs Under $300 | Amazon
Looking for a new TV to fill in some of the rooms of your house? Maybe you need one for a bedroom, home office, or gym? Well, you don’t need a giant, 8K OLED for every wall in your home. Save some cash and get one of these perfectly suitable options for under $300. The Hisense A4 Series has a 43" model with built-in Chromecast and Alexa compatibility for just $200. Or maybe consider the 43" Amazon Fire TV in 4K for $250. That kid of yours who’s been begging for a TV in their bedroom. Watch their eyes light up this upcoming holiday when they see that large, wrapped box then can only be one thing.
Vizio 40" HDTV (Renewed) | $250
Hisense A4 Series 43" HD Smart Android TV | $200
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Holiday Shopping
2x stronger active noise cancellation, longer battery life granting up 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case.