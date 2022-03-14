Nautica True Comfort Standard/Queen Pillow | $12 | Macy’s



Neck hurt? Shoulders hurt? Sleeping badly? Have you considered that it’s not, in fact, the weight of the world keeping you down, but perhaps ... your pillow? Just saying, if you can’t remember the last time you saw replacing your pillow as a cure-all, it’s definitely time to try it again. Fortunately, the Nautica True Comfort Standard/Queen Pillow is 40% off at Macy’s right now. That means it’ll only run you $12 to get a brand-new pillow stuffed with hypoallergenic fill, and more than that: It’s designed to suit any sleeper. Side sleepers! Back sleepers! Stomach sleepers, I guess? However you choose to curl up and await the dawn of a fresh new hell day, this Nautica pillow will be there to support you. It’s also machine washable and made in the USA, so it’s got that going for it, which is nice too.