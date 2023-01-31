It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Mobile Devices

Treat Yourself to a 2021 iPad and Save Up to $80

The 9th Generation iPad with a 10.2 display is between $60 and $80 off.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
iPad (2021 Model - 64GB) | $269 | Walmart iPad (2021 Model - 256GB) | $399 | Walmart
iPad (2021 Model - 64GB) | $269 | Walmart
iPad (2021 Model - 256GB) | $399 | Walmart
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

iPad (2021 Model - 64GB) | $269 | Walmart
iPad (2021 Model - 256GB) | $399 | Walmart

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Tablets are great. They’re just extra big phones. Whether you’re using them for work, pleasure, or a bit of both—the larger screen size makes them ideal for video calls, spreadsheets, gaming, and more. We’re happy to report the 9th-generation iPad (which is the 2021 model) is discounted today over at Walmart. You can get yourself the 64GB version for $60 off or the 256GB version for $80 off. Each has a 10.2" Retina display, a front a back camera, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life. It also works with the Apple Pencil which is a great tool for professional artists or just hobbyists looking to improve their craft.

TechMobile Devices