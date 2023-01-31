Treat Yourself to a 2021 iPad and Save Up to $80

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

iPad (2021 Model - 64GB) | $269 | Walmart

iPad (2021 Model - 256GB) | $399 | Walmart

Tablets are great. They’re just extra big phones. Whether you’re using them for work, pleasure, or a bit of both—the larger screen size makes them ideal for video calls, spreadsheets, gaming, and more. We’re happy to report the 9th-generation iPad (which is the 2021 model) is discounted today over at Walmart. You can get yourself the 64GB version for $60 off or the 256GB version for $80 off. Each has a 10.2" Retina display, a front a back camera, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life. It also works with the Apple Pencil which is a great tool for professional artists or just hobbyists looking to improve their craft.

