Vizio 70" M-Series 4K UHD Smart TV | $80 0 | Amazon



As I penned in my guide to getting started with PC gaming from the couch, I used to own the “old” Vizio M-Series in its 65" iteration, which was “slow, clunky, and terrible to navigate.” But as anyone who’s used a more recent model can tell you, Vizio smart TVs are no longer that. Thanks in part to its IQ Active processor, the MQ7 that’s on sale now at Amazon for $200 off the going rate has butter-smooth handling, gorgeous visuals, and a 700-nit peak brightness that not only demonstrates the potential of new 4K content, but it does a great job of upscaling older TV, movies, and games as well.