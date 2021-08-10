Lawn Mower Simulator (XBO/XSX) | $25 | Microsoft Store



Spending too much time in front of a screen these days? The summer is here so you should be outside (or at least pretend to be). Lawn Mower Simulator allows you to still look at your screen while also tricking your brain into thinking you’re taking care o f chores—specifically the chore of mowing the lawn. Relax and unwind as you cut your grass horizontally , vertically, or dare I say, diagonally. Lawn Mower Simulator for Xbox is $5 off on the Microsoft Store. We don’t need shooters and battle royales anymore. Just give me a big patch of grass in need of being cut.