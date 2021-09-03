Top Pick: Hamilton Beach 70730 | $85 | Amazon

A food processor was one of the kitchen appliances that I just couldn’t bring myself to buy for years. It just seemed like such a waste! You could just use a grater right? Wrong. Getting the best food processor opened a world of new opportunities. Now I can easily make sauces, grate potatoes, conjure up dips, and even chop vegetables. Don’t take my word for it! The experts in this article all rely on their food processors to make magic in their kitchens.

“I own and use the Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper with Bowl Scraper. This is my favorite because it was powerful enough to process anything I put inside! It also saves me a lot of time on pureeing and chopping. Unlike most processors, you don’t need to start and stop it to stir. It has a built-in scraper that lets you keep it running, reaching my desired texture faster. The blades and slicers also make it suitable for a large range of foods! From herbs to nuts, garlic, and even black pepper. This processor is also easy to clean - a bonus that everyone is sure to love!” - Mike Allen, The Healthy Treehouse

﻿“Steams, blends, reheats, defrosts and sterilizes.... Evla’s is our winner out of all the baby food makers.... The water tank has a wide mouth, making it easy to clean out and preventing mold from growing. And the steaming and mixing cup can self-rinse and sterilize, making cleanup effortless. It is also dishwasher safe if you encounter some more challenging stains. Evla’s baby food blender can steam and blend almost any kind of food from start to finish within 15 minutes. The control panel allows you to choose the consistency. For little ones, it makes purees. As they get older, you can add in some lumps. And when they’re ready for it, it’s an easy way to steam veggies for them.” - Katie Green, Green Active Family

EZBasics 2-Cup Capacity Food Processor comes with a powerful motor and sharp blades to quickly and effectively chop foods. This product in particular is great for processing vegetables, nuts, fruits, and meats. Its design makes it easy to detach the cover, bowl, and chopping blades for cleaning and storage purposes. Note that this professor has two-speed settings and can stop automatically when the motor is loosened for safety precautions.

With a 14-cup work bowl and stainless steel blades , the Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup Food Processor is ready for any food prepping activity . Whether you’re chopping fruits and veggies, this powerful gadget is a great choice, especially for those making a large volume of items. It’s made with brushed steel, as well as blades for slicing, shredding, and chopping. It also comes with an extra-large feed tube and is even powerful enough to knead bread dough!

