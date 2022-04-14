Cuisinart 10-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Set | $64 | Amazon



Never underestimate the power of a good set of knives. While some people will naively go to bat for their old, cheap knife set, the truth is it doesn’t have to cost a fortune to not do that. The Cuisinart 10-Piece Stainless Steel Hammered Knife Block Set, for instance, is currently marked down to $64 — 20 % less than what Target sells it for.



In the box, you’ll find an 8” chef knife, an 8” serrated bread knife, an 8” slicing knife, and a 7” santoku knife, as well as a 5.5” serrated utility knife, a 3.5” paring knife, a 2.75” bird’s beak knife, and a pair of kitchen shears. Everything included in the package is made using high-quality stainless steel blades that fit comfortably in the hand. An acacia-wrapped wood block houses the entire selection, helping to keep them safe from accidental damage.



When you invest in a nice knife set, always make sure to avoid putting your knives in the dishwasher — as tempting as it might be — or else risk the acceleration of erosion. Handwash, and don’t forget to sharpen your knives either. For that, you’ll probably want to pick up a decent knife sharpener to go along with the knives themselves.

