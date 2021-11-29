Mouse Detail Sander | $25 | Amazon

20V Lithium Battery | $28 | Amazon

20V MAX Cordless Drill | $39 | Amazon

Get yourself some new tools with this Cyber Monday Black + Decker sale! The page says up to 60% off, but there is at least one tool going for 64% off: the Black + Decker Mouse Detail Sander is priced at $25 right now. Need a new battery-powered drill for small jobs around the house? Pick up this 20V cordless with 30-piece accessories for just $39 at 61% off! Finally, you’ll probably need a battery, and those are always so expensive, so you should get a couple 20V Lithium batteries at $28 a pop!