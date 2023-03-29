It's all consuming.
Time for an Upgrade: Trade In for Over $150 off a Galaxy Watch5

Samsung's trade-in program offers great deals on new devices.

Erin O'Brien
The Galaxy Watch5 gives you helpful stats about your life!
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Time for an upgrade! You can trade in your old Galaxy Watch for over $150 off the spiffy new Galaxy Watch5. The Galaxy Watch5 is way more than a “watch” or “smart device.” It’s really smart: providing feedback about your body like sleep and activity tracking. This is the watch for people with impressively active lifestyles.

Galaxy Watch5 | Over $150 Off with Trade-in | Samsung

The Galaxy Watch5 charges fast, and wirelessly! And that battery will keep up with your running, hiking, on-the-go type lifestyle. Samsung improved the battery life from the last Galaxy Watch, and it powers through with an always-on AMOLED display. That just means you can check your watch without even touching it. Sweet.

