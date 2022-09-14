Signature Loom Fluffy Shaggy Area Rug | 25% Off | Amazon | Promo Code: 25VELVETOFF

Signature Loom Boho Area Rug | 25% Off | Amazon | Promo Code: 25TURKOFF

I will always jump at the chance to talk about area rugs, because they are just darn neat! These rugs from Signature Loom are 25% off at Amazon, in a variety of sizes and styles. The big fluffy rugs are exactly what I envisioned my dream room to look like when I leafed through furniture catalogs as a kid (I was a weird kid). They’re playful, cute, and the more neutral colors give off a mature style, to contrast their fun texture . The Turkish or boho rugs give off a grown-up vibe, but also include some bolder colors. These are big, easy to clean rugs with a no-slip bottom to them. Built to last, built to compliment the rest of your home.

