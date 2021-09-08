ORFELD EV679 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum | $120 | StackSocial | Use coupon code KJD10SAVE to take an extra 10% off



If your living space is in dire need of vacuuming, consider picking up a new appliance that might make you actually want to clean. For instance, the ORFELD EV679 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum, which is $120 right now via StackSocial, might do the trick. Plus, you can take an extra 10% off using the coupon code KJD10SAVE. Kick corded vacuums to the curb with this cleaner, which has two speed modes and a 50-hour runtime thanks to a 2,200mAh battery. You get 120W of suction and enough charge to clean the whole (or most of) your home just after one charge cycle. It works on all floor types, and it’s super quiet. The best part is really the fact that you can pick it up and take it anywhere in your home without having to plug it in and unplug it everywhere. When things are useful like that, you just want to clean more. See if you don’t want to keep a tidier house with this vacuum. Oh, and it has a pretty cool color scheme, too.