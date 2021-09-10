SpaceSaver 10-Pack with Electric Pump | $43 | Amazon



Have too much stuff to comfortably fit in your closet? Join the club. That’s why today, we’re all going to join the SpaceSaver club so we can slim down our extra stuff profile and live our best lives without clutter. Pick up this SpaceSaver 10-Pack with Electric Pump at Amazon for just $43, which nets you plenty of SpaceSaver bags to throw your stuff in — clothes, bedding, pillows, whatever — and vacuum the air out to make each bag as small as possible you can store it easily. The included electric pump will help you take every bit of extra air out of each bag so you can reduce the amount of space each one takes up by up to 80%. Now that’s organizing. Pick up this set now and see if you don’t feel better about playing closet Tetris.