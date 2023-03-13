It's all consuming.
Audio

This Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is Down to Just $34

Enjoy your favorite music at the beach or by the pool without having to worry.

By
Joe Tilleli
Image for article titled This Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is Down to Just $34
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

This Bluetooth speaker is compact in size making it easy to toss in a bag and take with you wherever. It’s ruggedly durable so it can withstand any accidental bumps or drops and the waterproof casing makes it a perfect fit for any outdoor activity like taking to the beach or pool. And you can hang out there pretty much all day long thanks to the battery supporting up to 20 hours of usage on a single charge. It has a built-in microphone and you can even pair the wireless Bluetooth speaker with a second one to get true stereo sound when listening.

Vanzon Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker | $34 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is currently 70% off, but you can also clip the coupon on the product page bringing the price down another 10%—making it just $34.

