This Valentine's Day, Give the Gift of Perfectly-Cooked Meat with Buy One, Get One at Typhur

The perfect wireless meat thermometer feels like a unicorn, Most promise the moon but give you connection drops and questionable readings. Typhur’s Sync Gold Dual aims to change that with some seriously impressive tech. Right now through February 17, you can get it for just $199 (down from $229), with a InstaProbe Core thermometer (a $79 value) completely free.

Buy Sync Gold Dual, Get InstaProbe Core Free | $199 | Typhur

What makes this thermometer special is its Sub-1G connectivity, which maintains a rock-solid connection up to 3000 feet in open space or 700 feet indoors. The dual probes each pack six sensors, with an accuracy within 0.5°F, so you know exactly when your meat hits that perfect temperature. Then you can stop cooking!

Plus, the probes’ ultra-thin design and optimal sensor placement mean you get precise readings without leaving massive holes in your meat. And since each probe packs five internal sensors plus one ambient sensor, you get a complete picture of how your cook is progressing.

At $199 with a free InstaProbe Core included, backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee and 3-year warranty, this is a solid deal for anyone serious about precision cooking. Whether you’re smoking a brisket, grilling steaks, or roasting a holiday turkey, a Typhur set of temperatures and probes makes it so that you’ll have delicious meat the first time, every time. So make sure you take advantage of this deal while it’s still available.