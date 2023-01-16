It's all consuming.
This Under-Desk Treadmill for 23% off Will Let You Get In Some Cardio While You Work

Save $91 on a compact treadmill that's easy to store and manuever.

Joe Tilleli
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Not everyone has the space for a full gym in their house or apartment. We have to make do with what we have. But you don’t need a ton of space (or time for that matter) to get in a solid workout. This under-desk treadmill can be used at a standing desk so you can get some cardio in while you work. It even has Bluetooth stereo speakers integrated into it. The magnesium-aluminum alloy frame can carry up to 265 lbs. Amazon has the CitySports Under-Desk Treadmill for $91 off today.

