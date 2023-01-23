This Ultra-fancy 23% Off De’Longhi Espresso Machine Will Ruin All Other Coffee for You

De’Longhi La Specialista | $900 | 23% Off | Wayfair

Espresso is an art form, and though you can make it in a ridiculously simple way , sometimes a big, fancy machine elevates the experience. This impressive De’Longhi is 23% off at Wayfair and wow: she can do it all. First, let’s talk about the coffee grinder, which measures the exact precise amount needed for perfect espresso. Then, the perfect tamp, achievable with just the press of a lever. This machine achieves perfect extraction temperature, and has a separate heating system for frothing milk—but times both to be done at the same time, for optimal coffee pleasure. Basically, this is an all-in-one system that goes hard—you’ll never want to buy coffee out ever again.