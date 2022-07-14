TP-Link AX6600 WiFi 6 Router | $270 | Amazon



You might not think about your old WiFi router, but it’s almost definitely time for an upgrade. It’s an easy thing to neglect because if it works, then it doesn’t matter really. However, an upgrade can make it far easier to get better speeds, have more devices connected at once, and even just improve your general s treaming. This TP-Link AX6600 WiFi 6 Router is not only on sale with 10% off at $270, but i s capable of 4804 Mbps 5 GHz connections, covers a far larger range thanks to the eight high-gain antennas, uses WPA3 for improved encryption and security , and can actually be upgraded further with certain routers to create a mesh network for even better coverage. Realistically though, this single router will revolutionize your home WiFi, so don’t worry about that too much.