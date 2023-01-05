This TikTok Viral Superfood Blend Is the Trendiest Way To Get Greens Into Your Day

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Bloom Nutrition Green & Superfood - Super Greens Powder Juice & Smoothie Mix | $40 | Amazon

Struggling to get those greens in? I hear ya, but you need to make a concerted effort—the benefits are wild. This Bloom Nutrition supplement is #1 across several health categories on Amazon, and currently viral on TikTok too. It’s a powder that contains over 30 essential nutrients—like fruits, vegetables, fiber, probiotics—that keep your body fueled. One scoop of Bloom Nutrition a day can boost immunity, and also aids bloat and improves gut health. Just blend it into some water and chug the sugar-free and vegan formula to keep your body in tip-top shape. Bloom’s probably the easiest way to hit that “get more greens” resolution. Stay healthy!