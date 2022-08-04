Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Mechanical Keyboard | $200 | Amazon



Gaming is so much better on a nice mechanical keyboard. You’ve truly not experienced peak gaming until you’ve click-clacked your way through an FPS game or tip-tapped your way to a giant building in Minecraft. This Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Mechanical Keyboard is down by 13% today to $200, and offers incredible speed thanks to the “lightspeed” wireless connection, has stunning RBG lighting that you can customize as you’d like, has low profile mechanical switches for speed, and the tenkeyless design means you’ll have more space for your mouse too. This mechanical keyboard not only looks good, but it’s a delight to use, sounds great, and the sale on it means it’s a good time to pick it up if you’ve been looking to upgrade your set up.