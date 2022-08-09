TCL 20 Pro 5G Smartphone | $315 | Amazon

Have you upgraded your phone in the last few years? It’s an easy thing to forget to do, because it can be expensive, time-consuming, and doesn’t always even feel necessary . If your phone is running too slow though, then maybe it’s time to take a chance and grab this TCL 20 Pro 5G Smartphone while it’s on sale with 37% off at $315. This 5G smartphone uses NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display for incredible visuals, has an AMOLED screen for brightness, and even uses AI to enhance what you’re seeing. It has a 48MP OIS Quad Camera for stunning photos, 256GB of storage, and can have a microSD card for even more, and has a decent 4500mAh battery as well. It helps that this TCL smartphone is also a lovely shade of blue, which means it’s stylish as well as powerful. Just make sure it’s compatible with your network of choice.