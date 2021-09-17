Tappecue Touch System | $160 | StackSocial

The Tappecue Touch System bundles both wired and wireless probes for your cooking convenience. The AirProbe 2 can wireless communicate the internal temperature of the meat your cooking up over Bluetooth via the smartphone app. Have an alarm go off on your phone right when your food is ready and it works in air fryers, pressure cookers, and more. The bundle also includes a D ual S ensor Probe ideal for long 12 hour smokes of brisket or por k shoulder. It can withstand temperatures of up to 482°F and can still perform in most humid environments. The bundle is 23% off at StackSocial so start cooking up something fierce.