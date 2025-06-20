Logo
This Tactical LED Penlight Dropped by $10 Over at StackSocial

This waterproof and impact-resistant LED pen flashlight is reliable when you need it to be and has come down by 20%.

ByJoe Tilleli
When was the last time you used a flashlight? I mean a real flashlight, not just the one on your phone. Probably not since, well, before iPhones. It sure is convenient to have that functionality on a device that's always on you, but that doesn't mean there isn't a place for a dedicated flashlight in your life.

A blackout is exactly the time you'll be glad to have a flashlight on you that's not your phone. When you can't recharge your iPhone, battery life becomes precious, and having the flashlight on can kill that quickly.

NEXTORCH K30 High Performance LED Penlight | $10 off | StackSocial

StackSocial has this fancy NEXTORCH K30 high-performance LED penlight on sale right now for 20% off. It's usually listed at $50, so that'll save you $10 as the price comes down to just $40.

This flashlight is the size of a pen. It can even clip to a book or shirt and click on like a pen does too. It's capable of up to 850 lumens of brightness and has four modes—low, medium, high, and strobe. Recharge it over USB-C or choose to use standard AAA batteries. The flashlight is even waterproof up to one meter.

See for $40 at StackSocial


